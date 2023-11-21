Johansson made 23 saves in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Tampa Bay's offense was able to overcome the mistakes made by the defense, giving Johansson his third straight win and improving his record to 8-4-4 despite a shaky 3.44 GAA and .893 save percentage. The 28-year-old is seeing the heaviest workload of his career with Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) unavailable, but the Lightning's No. 1 netminder returned to practice last week and could be back by the end of the month, which would bump Johansson into a backup role.