Johansson (lower body) won't return for Sunday's opening game against Florida, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johansson hasn't played since March 24. The 28-year-old netminder went 12-7-5 this season with an .890 save percentage and 3.37 GAA. Matt Tomkins will back up Andrei Vasilevskiy until Johansson is able to return.

