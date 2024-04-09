Johansson (lower body) will be out Tuesday when the Lightning host Columbus, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com.

Johansson has started 26 games for the Lightning this season, recording an .890 save percentage and a 12-7-5 record. The 28-year-old will look to get healthy for the Lightning's playoff run to serve as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup. He will likely sit out the last five games to make sure he's good to go for the playoffs.