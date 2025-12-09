Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Protecting net Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson will guard the road goal versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Johansson will start both halves of a road back-to-back. He stopped 22 of 23 shots versus the Maple Leafs in a 2-0 loss Monday, and that light workload was likely part of the factor in the Lightning going back to Johansson a day later rather than Brandon Halverson. The Canadiens have scored just 15 goals over their last six games with a 3-3-0 record in that span.
