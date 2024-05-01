Johansson, who was previously listed as being out with a lower-body injury, sustained a quad tear March 30, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports Wednesday.

Johansson finished the campaign with a 12-7-5 record, 3.37 GAA and .890 save percentage across 26 appearances. He still has one season left on his two-year, $1.55 million contract, so the 28-year-old goaltender will likely remain on the Lightning roster in 2024-25 as the backup netminder behind Andrei Vasilevskiy.