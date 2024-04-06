Johansson (lower body) remains out Saturday against the Penguins, per the NHL media site.

Johansson will miss a fourth game after suffering a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old netminder is 12-7-5 with an .890 save percentage and 3.37 GAA this year. Matt Tomkins will backup Andrei Vasilevskiy while Johansson is sidelined.