Johansson (lower body) remains out Saturday against the Penguins, per the NHL media site.
Johansson will miss a fourth game after suffering a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old netminder is 12-7-5 with an .890 save percentage and 3.37 GAA this year. Matt Tomkins will backup Andrei Vasilevskiy while Johansson is sidelined.
More News
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Not available Thursday•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Gets overtime win•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Guarding cage Sunday•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Ready if needed•