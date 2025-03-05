Johansson made 30 saves in a 6-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Johansson is now 7-5-1 in 13 starts, but his 3.15 GAA and .895 save percentage are unimpressive. Still, the Bolts are white-hot right now (9-1-0 in the last 10 games), so Johansson is a must-play whenever he's in the blue paint.