Johansson conceded five goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Winnipeg.
Johansson made just his third appearance and second start of the season Sunday. The 29-year-old allowed four goals at even strength and one on the power play. The Swedish netminder won't get many starts as long as Andrei Vasilevskiy is healthy. Johansson is 1-1-0 with a 4.51 GAA and .866 save percentage.
