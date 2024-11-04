Johansson conceded five goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Winnipeg.

Johansson made just his third appearance and second start of the season Sunday. The 29-year-old allowed four goals at even strength and one on the power play. The Swedish netminder won't get many starts as long as Andrei Vasilevskiy is healthy. Johansson is 1-1-0 with a 4.51 GAA and .866 save percentage.