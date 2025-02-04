Johansson (lower body) will not be available for the Lightning's next four contests, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports Tuesday.

Johansson's absence will open the door for Brandon Halverson to appear in just his second NHL contest against either Detroit or Montreal on Saturday or Sunday, respectively. In his 13 outings this season, the 29-year-old Johansson has a 6-5-1 record and a 3.24 GAA -- not exactly the type of numbers that will inspire a ton of confidence in giving Andrei Vasilevskiy extra nights off.