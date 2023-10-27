Johansson made 23 saves in a 6-0 win over San Jose on Thursday.

One week you're doubted, the next you're a vaunted twine tender. We live in such a fickle time. Johansson has put together back-to-back shutouts after hearing the whispers and seeing the hand-wringing about his inexperience in the blue paint. At this rate, JJ will get consideration for a Player of the Week honor. The Sharks aren't a real scoring threat, but Johansson was still super steady Thursday night. The Bolts' next game is Tuesday against the Kraken, and Johansson's started the team's last five games (3-0-2). A night off may be coming.