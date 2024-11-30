Johansson stopped 28 of 30 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Johansson returned to the Lightning crease after a three-game absence and earned his second win of the campaign following an impressive display. Johansson will continue as Andrei Vasilevskiy's backup, though, and with the 30-year-old Russian set to continue to have a large workload, Johansson shouldn't be targeted in most formats as long as Vasilevskiy remains healthy and available.