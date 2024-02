Johansson is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Thursday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Johansson saved 26 of 27 shots en route to a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Jan. 20. He has a 10-6-5 record, 3.34 GAA and .894 save percentage in 28 outings in 2023-24. The Islanders rank 24th offensively with 2.90 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for Johansson.