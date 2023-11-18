Johansson is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Saturday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Johansson saved 12 of 14 shots in a 4-2 victory over Chicago on Thursday, ending his four-game losing streak. Through 14 contests this season, he has a 6-4-4 record, 3.36 GAA and .895 save percentage. Edmonton's been doing well lately, winning its past three contests while tallying 12 goals during that stretch.