Johansson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Mark Masters of TSN, indicating he will protect the road net Monday against Toronto.

Johansson piled up 48 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs on Oct. 21. He has a 5-1-3 record this season with a 2.87 GAA and a .916 save percentage through nine games played. Toronto has netted 35 goals over 11 games this campaign.