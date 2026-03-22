Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Set to start in Calgary
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson will guard the road net Sunday against the Flames, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.
Johansson hasn't played since March 8 against the Sabres -- he conceded eight goals on 42 shots during an 8-7 loss in that game. The Swedish netminder has a 10-9-1 record, 3.23 GAA and .884 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The Flames have won back-to-back games against the Blues and Panthers.
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