Johansson will guard the road net Sunday against the Flames, Ryan Pike of Flames Nation reports.

Johansson hasn't played since March 8 against the Sabres -- he conceded eight goals on 42 shots during an 8-7 loss in that game. The Swedish netminder has a 10-9-1 record, 3.23 GAA and .884 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. The Flames have won back-to-back games against the Blues and Panthers.