Johansson is expected to guard the home crease against Carolina on Saturday, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Johansson has struggled lately, posting a 4.77 GAA and an .858 save percentage over his last four contests. That brings him down to a 3.36 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 11 outings this year. Nevertheless, Tampa Bay is continuing to lean heavily on Johansson while Andrei Vasilevskiy remains out with a back injury. Carolina is tied for 14th offensively with 3.29 goals per game in 2023-24.