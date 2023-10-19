Johansson is expected to start at home against Vancouver on Thursday, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.
Johansson has a 1-1-1 record, 3.71 GAA and .893 save percentage in three contests this season. He's serving as the Lightning's starting goaltender while Andrei Vasilevskiy is out with a back injury. The Canucks have averaged 4.00 goals per game this season.
