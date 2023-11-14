Johansson is slated to be between the road pipes versus St. Louis on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Johansson will make his 13th appearance in the club's opening 16 games of the year. In those prior 12 contests, the 28-year-old backstop posted a 5-3-4 record, 3.64 GAA and .899 save percentage. Once Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) is cleared to play, Johansson figures to see a significant drop in starts as he falls into the backup role.