Johansson replaced Andrei Vasilevskiy to begin the third period of Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Stars, giving up two goals on nine shots.

Neither Tampa Bay goalie had much luck slowing down the Dallas attack and they got very little help from their stagnant defense in the afternoon contest. Johansson lost his starting job when Vasilevskiy returned from back surgery, and even a brutal outing like this for the Bolts' No. 1 netminder isn't likely to change up the depth chart. On the season, Johansson has a 3.44 GAA and .892 save percentage through 19 appearances.