Johansson is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Saturday, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Johansson is making his sixth straight start because Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) is on the shelf. Johansson is 7-5-0 with a 2.65 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 outings this year. This is slated to be a repeat of the Johansson versus Ilya Sorokin matchup from Dec. 6. Johansson kicked out 17 of 18 shots in that game, but he still got the loss because Sorokin led the Islanders to a 2-0 victory thanks to his 32-save shutout.