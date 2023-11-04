Johansson is set to start on the road versus Ottawa on Saturday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Johansson earned back-to-back shutouts against the Hurricanes and Sharks, but that run ended when he surrendered four goals on 43 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle. He has a 4-1-3 record, 2.73 GAA and .922 save percentage in eight outings this year. The Senators have excelled offensively, scoring an average of 3.78 goals per game -- good for fourth in the NHL.