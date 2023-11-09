Per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site, Johansson was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, putting him on track to defend the home goal against the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Johansson struggled in his last start, surrendering six goals on 34 shots en route to a 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Chicago squad that's averaging only 2.36 goals per game this season, 30th in the NHL.