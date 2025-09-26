Johansson will guard the home goal in Friday's preseason game versus the Hurricanes, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

This will be Johansson's second appearance of the preseason. He turned aside 29 of 30 shots against the Hurricanes on Monday in his preseason debut. Johansson continues to see a sizable workload for a veteran, as Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) continues to be managed prior to the start of the regular season.