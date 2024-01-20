Johansson will defend the road net Saturday against Buffalo, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johansson will play for the first time since Dec. 31, which was a 26-save effort in a 4-3 win over Montreal. He has a 9-6-5 record this season with two shutouts, a 3.45 GAA and an. 891 save percentage over 21 appearances. Buffalo is tied for 20th in the league this campaign with 2.96 goals per contest.