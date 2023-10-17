Johansson will protect the road goal versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Johansson has allowed eight goals on 72 shots through two appearances, posting a 1-1-0 record. The Sabres have scuffled offensively to start the year, scoring just three goals over two contests, but they may be able to find more success against an unproven netminder like Johansson.