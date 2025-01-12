Johansson will defend the road net versus the Penguins on Sunday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Johansson will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy played in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey. The 29-year-old Johansson has a 4-3-1 record with one shutout, a 3.32 GAA and an .898 save percentage in nine appearances this season. Pittsburgh is tied for 15th in the league with 3.00 goals per game in 2024-25.