Johansson will patrol the home crease against the Islanders on Saturday.

Contrary to a previous report, Johansson will get the nod instead of Andrei Vasilevskiy on Saturday. The 29-year-old Johansson has a 7-5-2 record with one shutout, a 3.12 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 15 appearances this season.

