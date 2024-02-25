Johansson will guard the road net Sunday against the Devils, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After Andrei Vasilevskiy earned the win Saturday against the Islanders, Johansson will get his first start since Feb. 8 in the second leg of a back-to-back. Johansson's last win came on Jan. 20 -- he's allowed nine goals on 32 shots in two appearances since then. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 10-7-5 with an .886 save percentage and 3.54 GAA on the year. He'll face a Devils team that's lost three of four, scoring just seven goals in that span.