Johansson is getting the start Sunday against the Canucks, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.

Andrei Vasilevskiy started Saturday, so it will be Johansson getting the second end of the back-to-back Sunday against the Canucks. The 30-year-old has a 3-1-0 record, 2.83 GAA and a .913 save percentage in five appearances this season. The Canucks come in having won just one of their last four contests, but offense hasn't been the issue; the team has scored 14 goals over that timeframe.