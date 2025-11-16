Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson is getting the start Sunday against the Canucks, Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley reports.
Andrei Vasilevskiy started Saturday, so it will be Johansson getting the second end of the back-to-back Sunday against the Canucks. The 30-year-old has a 3-1-0 record, 2.83 GAA and a .913 save percentage in five appearances this season. The Canucks come in having won just one of their last four contests, but offense hasn't been the issue; the team has scored 14 goals over that timeframe.
