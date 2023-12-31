Johansson will protect the home goal Sunday versus the Canadiens, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johansson will make his first appearance since Dec. 7, as Andrei Vasilevskiy gets some rest following nine straight starts. The 28-year-old Johansson is 8-6-5 with a 3.47 GAA and an .891 save percentage on the year, but he'll have a favorable matchup Sunday against a Canadiens team that has won just three times in the last eight games.