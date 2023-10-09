Johansson will guard the home net Tuesday against Nashville, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Johansson will open the 2023-24 campaign as Tampa Bay's No. 1 netminder after Andrei Vasilevskiy underwent back surgery Sept. 28. With Vasilevskiy expected to miss the first two months of the season, Johansson and Matt Tomkins could split the goaltending duties for the Lightning. The 28-year-old Johansson has posted an 11-13-4 record with a 3.35 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 35 career NHL appearances.