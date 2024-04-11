Johansson (lower body) has yet to start skating with the team, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports Thursday.

Considering the fact Johansson has been off the ice for over a week, fantasy players should probably consider him out indefinitely at this point. With just four regular-season games remaining, Johansson may not get back into action this year, as Andrei Vasilevskiy will no doubt take all the starts in the postseason, assuming he's healthy. Without Johansson in the lineup, Matt Tomkins will serve as the No. 2 option behind Vasi.