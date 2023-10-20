Johansson made 26 saves in a 4-3 win over Vancouver on Thursday.

Brock Boeser scored 14 seconds into the second frame before Tyler Myers pushed the score to 2-1 with a point shot just 48 seconds later. Johansson settled down and kept the Canucks at bay until J.T. Miller scored on a rebound with 1:49 remaining. Johansson then made a dazzling save on Boeser from in tight with 44.2 seconds left to preserve the 4-3 lead. Johansson isn't Andrei Vasilevskiy, but he's played better than his individual stats would suggest this season. Johansson entered the game with a 3.71 GAA and an .893 save percentage. He's worthy of activation in fantasy leagues with such a powerful offense in front of him.