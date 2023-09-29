Johansson moved into the starter role with the Lightning on Thursday with news that Andrei Vasilevskiy had undergone successful back surgery that will keep him sidelined 8-to-10 weeks.

Johansson had actually inked a deal in May to return to Sweden, but that deal was cancelled by his team there and the Bolts took a chance on the 28-year-old with a one-year deal. In 26 AHL games last season, Johansson went 14-9-2 with a .920 save percentage. And he won both his games in the NHL with the Avs. Overall, he has played in 35 NHL games over six seasons, going 11-13-4 with a 3.32 GAA. Johansson doesn't exactly inspire confidence, but general manager Julien Brisebois says he's going to go with the guys he has in camp for right now. The team is strapped for cap space and can't really make any significant moves until Vasilevskiy can be put on LTIR on Opening Day.