Johansson is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury after missing practice Monday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Johansson was unlikely to get the start against Detroit on Monday even if healthy, so his absence shouldn't have a significant impact on the team or fantasy players. The Bolts will need to recall another goalie ahead of the clash with the Red Wings, almost certainly to serve as the backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy.