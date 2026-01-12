Johansson will defend the cage on the road versus the Flyers on Monday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Johansson will take the first game of the Bolts' back-to-back, which means Andrei Vasilevskiy figures to be the goalie of record for Tuesday's road clash with Pittsburgh. In his 17 appearances this year, the 30-year-old Johansson is 9-6-1 with a .894 save percentage and 2.83 GAA.