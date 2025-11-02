Johansson will guard the road goal against Utah on Sunday, per Lightning reporter Gabby Shirley.

Johansson is coming off a 37-save performance in a 4-3 win over Anaheim on Oct. 25. He has a 2-1-0 record this season while permitting only nine goals on 104 shots. Utah is tied for fourth in the league with 3.64 goals per game this campaign.