Johansson will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Johansson will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy earned a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Johansson played just three times in January, allowing 10 goals on 70 shots. He's got a tough matchup ahead, especially since he hasn't played since Jan. 24.