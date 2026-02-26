Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Johansson will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy earned a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Johansson played just three times in January, allowing 10 goals on 70 shots. He's got a tough matchup ahead, especially since he hasn't played since Jan. 24.
