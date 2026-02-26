default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Johansson will protect the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Johansson will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Andrei Vasilevskiy earned a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. Johansson played just three times in January, allowing 10 goals on 70 shots. He's got a tough matchup ahead, especially since he hasn't played since Jan. 24.

More News