Johansson made 23 saves Monday in a 5-3 loss against Toronto. He allowed four goals.

He wasn't bad, but that's not good enough. Johansson is 5-4-1 with a 3.27 GAA and .899 save percentage this season, and that simply doesn't give the Bolts the kind of steady reliability they need to alleviate pressure on their star, Andrei Vasilevskiy. Johansson has lost three of his last four starts, and he has allowed 13 goals in those four contests. Let him languish on the wire.