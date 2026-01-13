Johansson made 20 saves in a 5-1 win over the Flyers on Monday.

Well, well, well -- look at this. Johansson has won three straight games, allowing eight goals (.895 save percentage) in that span. He's a goalie who can get the Lightning wins, but he struggles to keep his counting stats to the league average. At the same time, Johansson isn't a fantasy liability, so you can get him in your blue paint when you know he's the starter.