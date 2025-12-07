Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Tough loss in tight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johansson made 17 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
He allowed just one goal, a between-the-legs power-play snipe by Calum Ritchie at 12:46 of the third period. Johansson has lost two games in a row with Andrei Vasilevskiy out with an undisclosed injury. But this game wasn't on him -- it was a true goalie's duel.
More News
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Steady in loss to Pens•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Facing Penguins•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Barely busy in win•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Starting Saturday•
-
Lightning's Jonas Johansson: Earns win over Capitals•