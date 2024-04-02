Johansson (lower body) isn't expected to be in the lineup Wednesday against Toronto, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Johansson is poised to miss his second straight contest, so the Lightning recalled Matt Tomkins from AHL Syracuse on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Johansson has a 12-7-5 record this season with a 3.37 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 26 games played. If Johansson is ruled out for Thursday's matchup versus Montreal, Tomkins may play in the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back.