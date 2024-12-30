Johansson allowed four goals on 36 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Montreal.

Johansson saw an end to a three-game win streak during which he allowed three goals on 89 shots. He's made seven starts this season and Sunday's result was more in line with Johansson's first three starts when he posted a 5.71 goals-against average and .845 save percentage. The Lightning are off until 2025, kicking off a three-game road trip Thursday at San Jose.