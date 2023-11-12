Johansson made 28 saves in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Carolina.

The Bolts are scuffling lately -- they've lost two straight and are 1-2-1 in their past four. After starting the season 4-1-2, Johansson has wobbled with a 1-2-2 record with 23 goals allowed in that span. He isn't the kind of goalie who can lift a slumping team, but he can backstop a strong team. Right now, you should consider other options in the blue paint until the Bolts start to right their ship. Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) may be a few weeks away from returning to game action.