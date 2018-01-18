Lightning's Jonne Tammela: Pots first AHL goal
Tammela (undisclosed) scored his first AHL goal during Monday's win over AHL Binghamton.
The 2015 fourth-round pick missed Tampa Bay's training camp as well as much of the first half of the season due to an undisclosed injury, but he's now healthy and producing in the minors. The Finnish winger will hope to enjoy a strong campaign with AHL Syracuse before heading into the offseason healthy and ready to compete for a spot with the big club in next year's training camp.
