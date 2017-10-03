Tammela (undisclosed) will begin the 2017-18 campaign on injured reserve, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The 2015 fourth-round pick wasn't able to participate in Tampa Bay's training camp due to an undisclosed injury, and he still hasn't resumed skating, so this move was inevitable. Tammela will likely be assigned to OHL Peterborough once he's fit to play.