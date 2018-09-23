Lynch will sit out 4-to-6 weeks with a lower-body injury, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Lynch has been a minor-league staple for the Lightning for the last four seasons but never earned a call up to the big club. The 27-year-old had a decent year with AHL Syracuse in 2017-18, scoring 14 goals and adding 12 helpers, and he posted five points in seven playoff games as well.