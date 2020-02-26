Shattenkirk had two assists with six PIM and three shots on net and a plus-2 rating in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

This was Shattenkirk's first multi-point game since Nov. 14, but he still has a goal and five points in the last five games. While he's benefitted from a higher than normal shooting percentage this season, Shattenkirk is still putting together the most complete season of his career in his first campaign with the Lightning. He has eight goals and 33 points with a plus- 24 rating, 34 PIM and 119 shots on net in 63 games this season.