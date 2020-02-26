Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Continues hot streak
Shattenkirk had two assists with six PIM and three shots on net and a plus-2 rating in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
This was Shattenkirk's first multi-point game since Nov. 14, but he still has a goal and five points in the last five games. While he's benefitted from a higher than normal shooting percentage this season, Shattenkirk is still putting together the most complete season of his career in his first campaign with the Lightning. He has eight goals and 33 points with a plus- 24 rating, 34 PIM and 119 shots on net in 63 games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Ripples twine in loss•
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Manages helper•
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Sluggish production frustrating•
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Starts February with assist•
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: On career pace•
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.