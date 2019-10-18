Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Finding fit in Tampa
Shattenkirk scored in the Lightning's 4-3 shootout victory over the Bruins on Thursday night.
The guy not wanted by his last team has delivered five points, including four goals, in just seven games. Shattenkirk has been a fantasy bargain so far. He is getting lots of power-play time and could be on track to come close to his 56-point career high. Use him well.
