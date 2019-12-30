Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Gets on scoresheet with assist
Shattenkirk notched an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Shattenkirk set up the opening goal by Ondrej Palat in the second period. It's been a rough December for the blueliner -- he has just five assists in 13 games after posting 19 points through the first 24 contests this year.
More News
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Hoping to snap cool streak•
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Red hot recently•
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: On career pace•
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Pair of apples in win•
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Possible increase in responsibility•
-
Lightning's Kevin Shattenkirk: Finding fit in Tampa•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.